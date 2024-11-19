Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toromont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$136.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.00, for a total transaction of C$310,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.19, for a total value of C$75,114.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$116.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$123.88. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$109.50 and a 1-year high of C$135.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

