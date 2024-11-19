Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Strong-Buy Rating

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Benchmark increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.82.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $276.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $193.73 and a 12-month high of $307.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.42.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

