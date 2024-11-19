Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $73,967,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 770,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,756,000 after acquiring an additional 211,811 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $199.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.04. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.92 and a fifty-two week high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

