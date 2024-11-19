Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 1,790 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

