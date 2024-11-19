Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

