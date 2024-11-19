Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $138.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

