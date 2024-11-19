Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 86 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $389.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.92 and its 200 day moving average is $364.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $287.27 and a one year high of $400.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

