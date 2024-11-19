TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,230,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $587.60 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $461.66 and a fifty-two week high of $609.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.80. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

