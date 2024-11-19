TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 179,235 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 299,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

