TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $838,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $179.88 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $135.17 and a 12 month high of $186.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.54.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.