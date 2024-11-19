TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,165,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 53.8% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 39,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average is $134.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

