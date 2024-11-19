TSE:CU FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Utilities in a report issued on Sunday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

CU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.07 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.15 and a twelve month high of C$37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.45.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 91.41%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

