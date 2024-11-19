TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on December 6th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 85.26 ($1.08) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 74.20 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The company has a market capitalization of £208.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,067.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.33.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
