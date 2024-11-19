TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on December 6th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 85.26 ($1.08) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 74.20 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The company has a market capitalization of £208.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,067.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.33.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

