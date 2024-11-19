UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Trading Down 26.5% – Here’s Why

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report) fell 26.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 230,029,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 212,575,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03.

About UK Oil & Gas

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

