UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $203,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $2,473,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,988,036.24. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg M. Graves acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,196.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,106.76. This trade represents a 0.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $128.73.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $716.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

