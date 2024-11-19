Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Under Armour
Under Armour Stock Down 1.5 %
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Insiders Selling Into 3 Rallies: Investors Should Do the Opposite
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Under-the-Radar Oil Stocks to Keep Your Eye On
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Buying the Dip on Crypto Stocks: Only If This Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.