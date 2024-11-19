Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

