Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Trimmed by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.3% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.4755 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.