United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and traded as high as $21.56. United Bancshares shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 708 shares changing hands.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

United Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About United Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

