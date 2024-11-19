Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $2,725,438.47 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $2,725,438.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,499.92. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, November 8th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $2,714,605.05.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,951,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 153.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 754,416 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Upstart by 689.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 514,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Upstart by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 1,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 4,087.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

