Upstream Bio, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPB) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Upstream Bio’s (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 20th. Upstream Bio had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $255,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

UPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Upstream Bio stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Upstream Bio has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($6.38). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstream Bio will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erez Chimovits acquired 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $14,025,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,554,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,432,841. This trade represents a 22.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc acquired 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,975,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,975,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

