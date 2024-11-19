Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,818 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $57,074.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $57,074.58. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,564.10. This trade represents a 60.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,781 shares of company stock worth $1,743,749 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.49. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $17.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Upwork had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $193.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UPWK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

