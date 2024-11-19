US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of US Foods worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 87.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 332.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

