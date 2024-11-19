Vance Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,156 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 65,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

