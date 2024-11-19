Vance Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,137 United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKSFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $60.36.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The business had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRKS

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,223.62. This represents a 23.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. This represents a 43.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.