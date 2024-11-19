Vance Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,137 United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $60.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The business had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,223.62. This represents a 23.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. This represents a 43.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

