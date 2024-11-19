Vance Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
QQQM stock opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.42. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
