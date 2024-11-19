Vance Wealth Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652,649 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,537 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,800 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

