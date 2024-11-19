Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $161.92 and a 12 month high of $203.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.