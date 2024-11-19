Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,765 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,172,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,133,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 739,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $194.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $145.72 and a 12 month high of $201.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

