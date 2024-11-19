Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is St. Louis Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 501,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,309 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795,987 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 133,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

