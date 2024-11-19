Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $61,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 214,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 5,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 3,185,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,449,000 after buying an additional 343,657 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VWO stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.