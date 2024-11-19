Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Avior Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $83,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $170.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.77 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

