Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $223.00 and a 12 month high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.