Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $148.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.62 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 444,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.