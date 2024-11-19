Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) is First Turn Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

First Turn Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,296 shares during the period. Vaxcyte comprises approximately 3.8% of First Turn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned 0.19% of Vaxcyte worth $24,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,117,000 after acquiring an additional 692,492 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,278,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $927,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,479,005.02. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $245,803.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,278.22. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,464 shares of company stock worth $12,640,276 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.24 and a 52-week high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

