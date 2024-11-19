VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 291.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.9 %

VRSN stock opened at $179.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.73. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Company Profile



VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

