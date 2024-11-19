Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 2,538 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $128.37 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

