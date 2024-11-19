Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 671 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

