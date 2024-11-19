Vertex Planning Partners LLC Invests $265,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $152.46 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

