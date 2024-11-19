Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases 423 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after buying an additional 2,535,855 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,300,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,094,000 after purchasing an additional 461,035 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,491,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,020,000 after buying an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,893,000 after acquiring an additional 512,054 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

