Vertex Planning Partners LLC Sells 14,193 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,193 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 910,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 756.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 142,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 125,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $1,870,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

