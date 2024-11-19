Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 9.9 %

VRT stock traded up $12.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.25. 6,047,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,158,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,019.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 108.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 157.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 223,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 136,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.