Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $130.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.