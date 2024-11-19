Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.60 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

VIAV opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $26,836.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,846.34. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,509.38. This trade represents a 10.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,652 shares of company stock worth $817,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,148,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,959,000 after purchasing an additional 408,484 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 127.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 204,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 114,822 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 98,561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 187,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 187,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 305.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

