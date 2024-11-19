Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Viper Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $52.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.72. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,647,000 after acquiring an additional 234,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 103.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

