VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) to Issue GBX 1.34 Dividend

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Trading Down 2.1 %

VSL stock opened at GBX 33.37 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 180.07 and a quick ratio of 28.78. The company has a market capitalization of £92.86 million, a PE ratio of -366.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.76. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.19 ($0.94).

Get VPC Specialty Lending Investments alerts:

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.