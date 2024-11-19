VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) to Issue GBX 1.34 Dividend

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Trading Down 2.1 %
VSL stock opened at GBX 33.37 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 180.07 and a quick ratio of 28.78. The company has a market capitalization of £92.86 million, a PE ratio of -366.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.76. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.19 ($0.94).
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile
