W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $528.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

