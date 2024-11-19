W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases Shares of 1,613 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VIG opened at $199.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $161.92 and a 12-month high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.