W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 226.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 231,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,615 shares of company stock worth $682,681 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

