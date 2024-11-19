W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned 0.07% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 485,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after buying an additional 206,375 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 294,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 196,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYF opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

