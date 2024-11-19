W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 41.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 69.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,749,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

